Evansville Thunderbolts set opening night roster
October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today the finalized roster that will take the ice this upcoming weekend to start the 2019-20 SPHL season, which begins on the road at the Knoxville Ice Bears tomorrow, October 18th. The Thunderbolts home opener will be on Saturday, October 19th against the Birmingham Bulls.
The opening roster is as follows:
(NOTE: Roster is subject to change)
7 Scott Donahue LW 6-0 185 April 5, 1996
9 Austin Plevy C 5-10 185 November 14, 1994
10 Leonard Caglianone D A 5-11 185 April 14, 1993
11 Brendan Robbins RW 6-2 190 July 30, 1995
15 Jacob Smith RW 5-10 180 July 3, 1997
16 Braden Hellems D 5-11 201 July 22, 1994
17 Alec Baer C 5-10 175 August 25, 1997
18 Carter Shinkaruk C 5-11 185 November 11, 1991
19 Derek Sutliffe LW A 6-1 190 March 23, 1992
20 Carl Greco D C 6-0 195 March 4, 1994
21 Dale Deon D C 5-11 185 December 3, 1992
22 Hayden Hulton C 5-11 185 July 15, 1993
24 Tanner Butler D 6-0 190 August 3, 1993
26 Robin Hoglund LW SWE 6-3 225 June 11, 1993
27 Frank Schumacher D 6-1 205 October 12, 1993
35 Braeden Ostepchuk G 6-0 194 August 26, 1993
39 Max Strang G 6-2 205 November 3, 1989
55 Felix Kronwall D SWE 6-7 236 May 30, 1993
83 Taylor Makin LW 6-1 195 January 26, 1992
