Evansville Thunderbolts set opening night roster

October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today the finalized roster that will take the ice this upcoming weekend to start the 2019-20 SPHL season, which begins on the road at the Knoxville Ice Bears tomorrow, October 18th. The Thunderbolts home opener will be on Saturday, October 19th against the Birmingham Bulls.

The opening roster is as follows:

(NOTE: Roster is subject to change)

7 Scott Donahue LW 6-0 185 April 5, 1996

9 Austin Plevy C 5-10 185 November 14, 1994

10 Leonard Caglianone D A 5-11 185 April 14, 1993

11 Brendan Robbins RW 6-2 190 July 30, 1995

15 Jacob Smith RW 5-10 180 July 3, 1997

16 Braden Hellems D 5-11 201 July 22, 1994

17 Alec Baer C 5-10 175 August 25, 1997

18 Carter Shinkaruk C 5-11 185 November 11, 1991

19 Derek Sutliffe LW A 6-1 190 March 23, 1992

20 Carl Greco D C 6-0 195 March 4, 1994

21 Dale Deon D C 5-11 185 December 3, 1992

22 Hayden Hulton C 5-11 185 July 15, 1993

24 Tanner Butler D 6-0 190 August 3, 1993

26 Robin Hoglund LW SWE 6-3 225 June 11, 1993

27 Frank Schumacher D 6-1 205 October 12, 1993

35 Braeden Ostepchuk G 6-0 194 August 26, 1993

39 Max Strang G 6-2 205 November 3, 1989

55 Felix Kronwall D SWE 6-7 236 May 30, 1993

83 Taylor Makin LW 6-1 195 January 26, 1992

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.