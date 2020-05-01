Evansville Thunderbolts Release SPHL Protected Player List
May 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced the team's protected players list for the 2020-21 season. These are players that can't be signed by any other team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. It is headed by MVP and Rookie of the Year forward Austin Plevy and alternate captain forward Derek Sutliffe.
Evansville Thunderbolts Protected Players List
Name Position
Austin Plevy Forward
Derek Sutliffe Forward
Seth Swenson Forward
Matthew Barnaby Forward
Noah Corson Forward
Demico Hannoun Forward
Hayden Hulton Forward
Zane Jones Forward
Connor Sanvido Forward
Brett Radford Forward
Braden Hellems Defenseman
Tanner Butler Defenseman
Brian Billett Goaltender
Season and half-season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2020
- Marksmen Announce 2019-2020 Protected List - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Evansville Thunderbolts Release SPHL Protected Player List - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Rail Yard Dawgs Announce 2020-21 Protected List - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.