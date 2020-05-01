Evansville Thunderbolts Release SPHL Protected Player List

May 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced the team's protected players list for the 2020-21 season. These are players that can't be signed by any other team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. It is headed by MVP and Rookie of the Year forward Austin Plevy and alternate captain forward Derek Sutliffe.

Evansville Thunderbolts Protected Players List

Name Position

Austin Plevy Forward

Derek Sutliffe Forward

Seth Swenson Forward

Matthew Barnaby Forward

Noah Corson Forward

Demico Hannoun Forward

Hayden Hulton Forward

Zane Jones Forward

Connor Sanvido Forward

Brett Radford Forward

Braden Hellems Defenseman

Tanner Butler Defenseman

Brian Billett Goaltender

Season and half-season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.