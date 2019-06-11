Evansville ThunderBolts Release 2019-2020 Season Home Game Dates

Evansville, IN: New Coach, new team, new season! The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the 2019-2020 season home games. The Evansville Thunderbolts will roar out of the hangar with an October 19th Season Opener at The Ford Center. This season will showcase many fun-filled events including the New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza and the ever popular, Star Wars Night. The season will conclude the weekend of April 3rd and 4th with Fan Appreciation Weekend. Feel the THUNDER with the 2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts!

2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Game Schedule

Saturday, October 19, 2019 SEASON OPENER

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Education Day

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Mossy Oak Night

Friday, November 8, 2019 Military Night

Friday, November 15, 2019 Post Game All Skate

Saturday, November 16, 2019 Faith and Family Night

Friday, December 6, 2019

Saturday, December 7, 2019 Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, December 13, 2019

Saturday, December 14, 2019 Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy

Friday, December 20, 2019

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 NYE Fireworks on the ice

Friday, January 3, 2020

Friday, January 17, 2020

Saturday, January 18, 2020 Star Wars Night

Friday, January 31, 2020 First Responders Night

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020 Hockey Fights Cancer

Sunday, February 16, 2020 Post Game Family Skate

Friday, February 21, 2020

Friday, February 28, 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020 Nickelodeon -Paw Patrol/ Dogs Night Out

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Sunday, February 15, 2020 Season Ticket Holder Post Game Skate

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Marvel Comics Night

Sunday, March 22, 2020 Post Game All Skate

Friday, April 3, 2020 Fan Appreciation Weekend

Friday, April 4, 2020 Season Finale/Fan Appreciation Weekend

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

