Evansville Otters Game to Benefit Jacob's Village on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Jacob's Village and the Evansville Otters invites all members of the media and the public to attend the Evansville Otters' 14th annual exhibition game to benefit Jacob's Village on Friday, May 3 at 6:35 p.m.

The game has been a great way for the community to come out and support people with disabilities.

The event has raised over $190,000 towards the mission of Jacob's Village with 100% of ticket sales going to support Jacob's Village. Game proceeds enable Jacob's Village to provide accessible homes for people with disabilities and help fund the services residents need to live independently.

There will be a ladies "Diamond Dash", a promotion sponsored by Tracy Zeller Jewelry. The Diamond Dash will give every woman over the age of 18 a chance to go onto the field following the seventh inning to "dash" for a $1,000 Tracy Zeller Jewelry Shopping Spree. Wolk Financial will be offering free popcorn while supplies last.

There will be door prizes, clowns for the kids, cookies, and more.

Location:

Bosse Field

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711

Date/Time:

Friday, May 3

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Tickets available at:

Bosse Field, all GD Ritzy's locations or by calling Jacob's Village.

