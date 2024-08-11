Evans Gets Incredible INT Between 2 Elks Receivers I CFL

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Ciante Evans wins the jump ball and gets an incredible interception in the end zone to give the Lions life

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2024

RB Laborn Added to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.