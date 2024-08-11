Sports stats



B.C. Lions

Evans Gets Incredible INT Between 2 Elks Receivers I CFL

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Ciante Evans wins the jump ball and gets an incredible interception in the end zone to give the Lions life
