Evans Gets Incredible INT Between 2 Elks Receivers I CFL
August 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Ciante Evans wins the jump ball and gets an incredible interception in the end zone to give the Lions life
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2024
- RB Laborn Added to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions and BC Ferries to Accommodate Touchdown Pacific Ticket Holders with Later Sailing on August 31
- Lions Sign Virginia Cavaliers All-Time Passing Leader Brennan Armstrong
- Lions Open Upper Bowl for August 18 FamFest Battle with the Blue Bombers
- Lions Extend Training Camp Stay in Canada's Tournament Capital
- Rick Campbell Issues Statement on Vernon Adams Jr. Injury