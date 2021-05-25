Evan Reifert Promoted to Wisconsin; Kent Hasler Added to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotion of RHP Evan Reifert to High-A Wisconsin and the transfer of RHP Kent Hasler to the Mudcats from the Complex League.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary:

5/25: RHP Evan Reifert transferred to High-A Wisconsin

5/25: RHP Kent Hasler added from the Complex League

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

