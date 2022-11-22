Evan Carter Wins Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Evan Carter was named one of nine players across Minor League Baseball to capture the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award©. The outfielder becomes the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining two-time award-winner, catcher Jose Trevino.

Carter began the season with High-A Hickory, playing 100 games with the Crawdads before a late promotion to Frisco, where he played his last six games and the playoffs. The 20-year-old spent 88 games in the outfield during the regular season, recording 182 putouts in 187 total chances (0.973 fielding percentage) with three outfield assists.

During the Riders championship run in the playoffs, Carter started all four games in centerfield and recorded putouts on all seven chances.

Carter is the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers system by MLB.com and the No. 56 prospect overall in baseball. On the offensive side, the former second-round selection in 2020 hit .295/.397/.489/.886 with 21 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs, 28 steals and 73 RBIs in his first full-length season in the minors.

In six games in Frisco, he hit .429/.536/.714/1.250, going 9-for-21 with three doubles, a home run, five walks, two steals, eight runs and seven RBIs in the final series of the year.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

