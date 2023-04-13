Evan Carter Homers Twice to Lead Riders to Victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used two big innings and two Evan Carter home runs to drop the San Antonio Missions 7-1 on Wednesday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The Riders (2-3) jumped out in front in the second inning when Scott Kapers ripped an RBI single, scoring Trevor Hauver, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Carter, then lashed a three-run home run to left to balloon the lead to 4-0. Efrain Contreras (0-2) took the loss for the Missions (2-3) in his start, allowing two runs over his 1.2 innings with five walks.

In the fourth, the Riders added three more runs. Chris Seise plated two with an infield two-run single for his first career Double-A hit before Carter slammed his second home run of the game, a two-run homer, to push the lead to 7-0.

The Missions scored their lone run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Frisco starter Jack Leiter on an RBI single from Evan Mendoza. Leiter went 4.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking four.

In the bullpen, Grant Wolfram (1-0) earned the win for Frisco with 0.2 innings and Antoine Kelly (1.2 innings), Alex Speas (1.1) and Justin Slaten (1.0) combined for scoreless work to finish the game.

The series continues on Thursday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Owen White (0-0, 0.00) on the mound against LHP Jackson Wolf (1-0, 0.00) for San Antonio.

Frisco returns to Riders Field on April 18th against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20th game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

