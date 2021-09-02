Eusay Gives PaddleHeads a Win with Walk-Off Double

Missoula, MT. - Game 1 of a 3-game set featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Great Falls Voyagers would be a game highlighted by outstanding pitching throughout. The PaddleHeads would get off to a good start getting on the board in the first, however that would tell the story offensively for a large part of the night. The Voyagers would remain silent as well for the most part but found a way to take the lead in the top of the ninth looking to steal a game 1 win. The Missoula attack had other ideas.

The PaddleHeads offense struggled against southpaw Grant Larson for much of his stint out of the bullpen.

However, the winds would begin to shift when Nick Gatewood singled up the middle to start off the bottom of the ninth. After a walk to Dean Nevarez, Missoula had the winning run aboard. Newcomer Jacob Talamante would then send a ground ball through the left side of the infield sending the tying run to the plate. This set up another fresh face Chris Eusay. The former Mustang would make sure he made a good first impression with the fans in the Garden City lacing a double into left center field to give Missoula a 3-2 victory.

The come from behind win was the first walk-off win of the season for the PaddleHeads. Eusay has enjoyed being a part of the club and was happy he could contribute when the game hung in the balance.

"It's not every day that you get to make a statement on your first day somewhere," Eusay said. "To get the opportunity to do it, and take advantage was incredible. Joining a first-place team with a winning culture has also been awesome. There is a feeling of confidence with this team that is just contagious."

Missoula would tack on a run in the bottom of the first thanks to a pair of extra base hits. Brandon Riley would get himself into scoring position on a double to start the rally and would be driven home a few batters later by Cameron Thompson who would triple into the gap in right center. That would be all for Missoula's offense until the rally in the ninth. Luckily for the PaddleHeads Mason Schwellenbach would turn in an electric performance on the hill.

The Michigan native was superb in 5 2/3 innings allowing no earned runs while striking out 10. The 10 strikeouts were tied for the most recorded by a PaddleHeads pitcher in one outing this season. While on the mound, Schwellenbach focused on locating well to stay out of trouble against the tough Voyager attack.

"We knew the Great Falls offense was hot coming into the game," Schwellenbach said. "To be honest the biggest thing was locating well and executing the pitches that Nevarez called. All my pitches were on tonight which was nice. Our starters, and bullpen guys are attacking hitters right now. I feel like most guys are confident with what they are throwing. That is what we want as a team going toward the end of the season and a playoff run."

Right fielder Jacob Olson would give the Voyagers their first lead of the night on a double down the left line to make the score 2-1 in the top of the ninth. Mark Simon would buckle down from that point on however striking out 2 batters with the bases loaded to keep the deficit at just 1. Simon was solid 3 1/3 innings allowing just the 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 4 to earn the win out of the pen.

Missoula (58-30) (23-17) remained atop the Northern Division second half standings with the win Wednesday.

The Billings Mustangs (40-48) (22-18) remained hot on the trail however with a win of their own to stay just one game back. The PaddleHeads will look to keep it rolling against Great Falls Thursday in game 2 of the series. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

