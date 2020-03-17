Eugene Melnyk Pledges Financial Support to Part-Time Employees During the AHL Suspension

Eugene Melnyk, owner of the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators and the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, has personally pledged to pay part-time and hourly workers the income they would have otherwise received during the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting state of emergency in Ontario.

Accordingly, Ottawa Senators part-time arena staff will receive income for the shifts scheduled through to and including April 4, the end of the NHL regular season. At the same time, Mr. Melnyk has personally committed to paying part-time arena employees of the Belleville Senators through to April 11, the end of the AHL regular season, and the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

