Eugene Emeralds Baseball & Oregon Bach Festival Announce "Big Brass and Boom"

[Eugene, OR] - The Eugene Emeralds and Oregon Bach Festival (OBF) are proud to announce "Big Brass and Boom" - a partnership between two of the community's long-standing, favorite summertime activities.

The back-to-back Northwest League Champions and the Grammy-winning music festival will offer a unique evening of fun, live music, and a LARGE fireworks display on July 3, 2023 at PK Park. The concert will be headlined by The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass - a group that consistently sells out venues across the country, including its 2018 visit to OBF. Opening for the brass ensemble is local band Mariachi Monumental, offering the iconic sounds of traditional Mexican music to welcome fans to the stadium.

Described by audiences as "the very best concert they have ever seen in their entire life...a total blast," and "so compelling nothing else really mattered," by the Philadelphia Inquirer, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is the must-see musical act of the summer.

Fans can expect to hear a wide range of brass music from patriotic John Philip Sousa marches to dynamic New Orleans second lines; from Elvis to Michael Jackson to funk; and from Handel to Bach. The night culminates in a fireworks spectacular above the stadium. PK Park food and beverage choices will be available for purchase.

"Big Brass and Boom" is generously sponsored by the Kendall Automotive Group and McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center.

Gates open at 7pm, with Mariachi Monumental scheduled to perform at 7:15 and the main stage performance beginning at 8pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at EmeraldsBaseball.com or at the PK Park Ticket Office.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367. - Emeraldsbaseball.com - Facebook.com/EugeneEmeraldsfanpage - Twitter.com/EugeneEmeralds.

