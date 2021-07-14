Eugene Bats Erupt in 12-4 Win, Decolati Homers

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Eugene Emeralds used a late-inning power surge, blasting three homers in the final four innings to beat Spokane, 12-4, in the series opener in front of 2,372 humans and 72 dogs on Bark in the Park Night presented by Alaskan Brewing Co.

TOP PERFORMERS

Franklin Labour was the star of the night. He went 3-for-5 with a mammoth three-run shot in the seventh inning to extend the lead for Eugene. He finished the night with four RBI and leads the team with 36 on the season.

AJ Lewis tallied the first multi-hit night of his minor league career, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Niko Decolati launched a solo shot in the bottom of the first. He's now tied for second on the team with eight long balls.

BY THE NUMBERS

Helcris Olivarez gave up three earned runs in five innings while striking out six. It's his fifth-consecutive start pitching at least five innings.

Eugene went 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position, while Spokane went just 1-for-6 and left nine men on base.

The 12 runs were a season-high for Eugene. Spokane has given up 10+ runs in back-to-back home games, going back to their 10-3 series finale loss to Tri-City on July 4.

KEY MOMENT

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth and Spokane trailing 4-3, Isaac Collins lined a ball into center field. After some confusion as to whether it was caught, the base umpire ruled it was indeed a catch. The home plate umpire determined that Hunter Stovall left third base early in an attempt to score, giving Eugene a double play to end the inning. Various Spokane players and coaches argued the entire sequence to no avail. Heath Quinn hit a three-run homer an inning later to give Eugene a four-run lead and put the game away.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Tri-City Dust Devils picked up their first win at Funko Field this season thanks to a five-run eighth inning. Tri-City edged Everett, 9-8, on Tuesday night.

The Vancouver Canadians picked up a third-straight victory with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Hillsboro Hops.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Eugene continue their six-game series on Wednesday for Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supply, a SiteOne Company. Sign up at the game to be entered to win a yard makeover courtesy of Wittkopf Landscape Supply, a SiteOne Company. The winner will win the professional services of the Spokane Indians award-winning grounds crew for a day, plus yard tips that will keep your yard looking healthy and new. First pitch for Wednesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

