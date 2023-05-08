Ethan Wilson Named Eastern League Player of the Week

(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils outfielder Ethan Wilson has been named Eastern League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball. Wilson had a torrid week at Hartford, hitting .480 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in five games last week.

Wilson recorded multiple hits in all five games he appeared in at Hartford, which also included two three-hit performances on Tuesday and Friday. He scored two runs in three-of-five games and had a season-high five RBI in Friday's win. Wilson also hit home runs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Wilson has been red-hot since coming off the injured list on Apr. 22. Over that time, Wilson is hitting .383 with five home runs and 18 RBI. He played in the opening two games of the season and then missed over two weeks.

Wilson currently ranks at the Phillies number-14 prospect. He was drafted by the Phillies in the second round of the 2021 draft out of South Alabama. The Andalusia, Alabama, native spent last season between high-A Jersey Shore and double-A Reading. Overall, Wilson hit .235 with eight home runs and 48 RBI between the two stops. Overall, Wilson is slashing .377 so far in 2023.

Catch the newly-named Eastern League Player of the Week Wilson and the Reading Fightin Phils when they return home this week. Reading opens up a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tickets to all games, Tuesday-Sunday, are still available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

