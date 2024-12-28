Ethan Walker vs. HFX Hero HL
December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ethan Walker scored 3 highlight-reel goals for the Albany FireWolves in a 13-9 loss to Halifax on Saturday night.
