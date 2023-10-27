Established Restaurant Owner Joins Hot Tots Food & Beverage Team

(Minot, ND) - Shane Cornelius, Co-Owner of popular Bismarck restaurant Butterhorn (with his wife Stephanie Miller), joins the Hot Tots as a Food & Beverage Consultant ahead of the 2024 season. Cornelius and his wife have spent the last two decades perfecting dishes and creating memorable experiences for diners.

"To say we're excited to work with Shane is an understatement," said Hot Tots Owner and CEO John Bollinger. "Food and beverage is such an important part of the ballpark experience and bringing in someone like Shane to work with our amazing team brings an exciting new perspective I know will add tremendous value to our fans."

Cornelius will be assisting the Hot Tots team by helping to refine systems and processes that make their multiple all-inclusive areas feel efficient and friendly.

"On our biggest nights, for about an hour and a half we're the biggest restaurant in Minot, serving over 1,000 people," said Hot Tots General Manager and Managing Partner Monica Blake. "We think for our first year we did a great job, but adding Shane will help elevate the experience for our fans and we can't wait to have him going into year two."

Cornelius says this new role allows him to bring his dining and hospitality expertise to a sport he's always loved.

"I'm super excited to be a part of a baseball team. I grew up on a cattle ranch in a little town and got a few channels on our television and one of those was WGN with the Chicago Cubs," Cornelius said. "I've been a Cubs fan forever. I cried when they won the World Series. There's just something about the memories a great ballpark experience can create and now I get to be a part of creating that for families and friends at Larks games. It's a special opportunity for me."

Cornelius' will focus on creating unique and memorable experiences with classic ballpark foods at the all-inclusive areas and concession stand.

"There are so many ideas that we have to get started and a lot of it is perception," Cornelius said. "When fans are going through the lines, we want it to be a personable experience with the sound of food, the smell of a dish, the visually appealing factors and great service. It's about elevating the classic ballpark food experience fans already expect and making them go 'WOW.'"

The Hot Tots will start their second season in the Northwoods League next summer with 36 home games at Corbett Field. The best experience a fan can get at the ballpark is by joining the Dish and becoming a Hot Dish Member. Members get tickets to five games, a jersey, free all-inclusive food and beverage for three innings, and more starting at just $25 per game. Fans can visit hottotsbaseballl.com for more information.

