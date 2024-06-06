Espoirs LHJMQ Fenplast: Michel Myloserdnyy
June 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights Espoirs LHJMQ Fenplast | Michel Myloserdnyy
Check out the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024
- A Look Back: The Exceptional Trade and Its Trade Tree - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Draft Preview: A Look Back - Charlottetown Islanders
- Moncton Wildcats Acquire MacKinnon & Vidicek from Halifax - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Acquire 18-Year-Old D-Man Zielinski from Wildcats - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.