Sports stats



D.C. Defenders

ESPN's "Beer Snake Feature

September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video


ESPN's feature on the history of the Beer Snake. Defenders super fans help tell the story.

#UFLonFox #UFL #BeerSnake

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

ESPN's "Beer Snake" Feature https://youtu.be/EiSIFuvG01I

Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from September 23, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central