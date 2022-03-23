ESPN 690 to Continue as Flagship Station for Jumbo Shrimp Baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second consecutive year, Jacksonville fans can follow the Jumbo Shrimp through their radio, computer and mobile device throughout the 2022 season presented by FIS, as ESPN 690 AM will serve again as the flagship station and broadcast home for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball.

All 150 Jumbo Shrimp games will be streamed both online and on mobile devices via www.espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app, with most contests able to be heard by fans on the ESPN 690 AM frequency. MiLB.tv, a subscription-based service also offers a video stream of each Jacksonville game, with the home broadcasts from 121 Financial Ballpark featuring a simulcast of the ESPN 690 broadcast call.

"We look forward to growing our partnership with the Jumbo Shrimp after a successful first season as the flagship station of Jacksonville's baseball team," said Action News Jax's Brent Martineau. "Home or away, Jumbo Shrimp fans can stay connected to their favorite team with ESPN690."

Scott Kornberg, Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, will return for his third season with Jacksonville and eighth in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary contact for the media, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services season ticket holders and group guests. Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He also enjoyed stints with the Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

During the baseball offseason, the Belle Mead, N.J., native and University of Maryland alum works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and fills in as both a play-by-play broadcaster and public address announcer for select Jacksonville University and University of North Florida games.

The Jumbo Shrimp are also adding Matt Davis to their broadcast booth for the 2022 season, which will mark Davis' fifth year working in Minor League Baseball. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Davis comes to Jacksonville after serving as the lead play-by-play voice of the Down East Wood Ducks (Low-A, Texas Rangers). He also worked with the Johnson City Cardinals (Rookie-level, St. Louis Cardinals), Peoria Chiefs (Low-A, St. Louis) and Columbia Fireflies (Low-A, New York Mets) from 2018-20. Outside of MiLB, Davis has experience as the radio play-by-play voice for Radford University men's and women's basketball for Learfield IMG College from 2018-20.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

