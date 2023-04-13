Escobedo Homers, Williams, RubberDucks Win in Bowie, 3-2

RubberDucks right-hander Gavin Williams held Bowie to one run in five innings to earn his first win, while right fielder Julian Escobedo homered for a second straight game, had three hits, scored twice and erased a baserunner with an outfield assist to lead Akron to a 3-2 road win over the Baysox in the third game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth inning, back-to-back walks to catcher Mike Amditis and center fielder Petey Halpin chased Bowie right-hander Justin Armbruester. Right-hander Kade Strowd advanced the runners with a wild pitch and loaded the bases by walking Escobedo. Designated hitter Bryan Lavastida grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Amditis for a 2-1 Akron lead. Williams preserved the lead in the bottom of the inning, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with a strikeout.

Mound Presence

Williams allowed hits to the first two Baysox batters - a single by second baseman Billy Cook and double by right fielder Heston Kjerstad. First baseman Coby Mayo then hit a fly ball to Escobedo, who threw out Kjerstad at third base while Cook scored the game's first run. Williams shut out Bowie over the next four innings to finish with four hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts. With a 2-1 lead, left-hander Randy Labaut worked two perfect innings. Right-hander Trey Benton allowed a homer by Kjerstad but kept the lead through the eighth. Right-hander Davis Sharpe worked around two ninth-inning hits for his first save.

Duck Tales

Escobedo sparked the game-tying rally in the fourth inning with a leadoff double to right field against right-hander Justin Armbruester. Designated hitter Bryan Lavastida's flyout sent Escobedo to third base, and left fielder Johnathan Rodríguez hit a game-tying single - his first RBI of the season. Escobedo added a solo home run leading off the eighth inning against right-hander Connor Gillispie.

Notebook

In the first three games in Bowie, Escobedo is 8-for-11 with six runs, four doubles and two home runs. He has three of seven total multi-hit games by RubberDucks hitters this season...Center fielder Petey Halpin extended a three-game hitting streak...Labaut has begun his season with 4 1/3 hitless innings in two relief outings...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 1,322.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Baltimore Orioles rehabbing right-hander Kyle Bradish (MLB: 0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

