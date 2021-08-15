Escobedo Delivers Second Straight Walk-Off to Clinch Series

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (48-42) beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (42-48) in 12 innings with Julian Esobedo's second straight walk-off hit. Escobedo's single scored Gianpaul González to give the Captains a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Classic Park. It was the third Captains' walk-off win in three days.

West Michigan scored first for the fifth straight game with two runs in the top of the first inning. Wenceel Perez drew a leadoff walk then stole second. The throw to second base got into center field and Perez moved to third. After a strikeout, Andrew Navigato rolled a single up the middle that drove in Perex. Then it was Navigato's turn to swipe second base for the second stolen base of the inning. That brought Daniel Cabrera to the plate and he lifted a fly ball to left field that was just over left fielder Quentin Holmes' head for an RBI double to plate Navigato and give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

Joe Naranjo led off the bottom of the fifth inning by slicing a double down the left field line for the Captains second hit of the game. The next batter was Raynel Delgado and he punched a single up the middle that brought in Naranjo for the Captains first run to make the score 2-1, Whitecaps.

In the top of the sixth inning Parker Meadows drew a one out walk. That was followed by a Navigato single to put runners on first and second. Cabrera was up next and he hit a soft bouncing ball to the shortstop José Tena. He threw to second base to force out Navigato for the second out of the inning but the Captains could not turn two. With runners on first and third and two strikes on Gage Workman, Cabrera took off for second. Captains' catcher Joe Donovan faked a throw to second then fired to third base but sailed the throw down the left field line. Meadows scored easily to push the Whitecaps lead back to two runs, on top 3-1. Cabrera tried to score all the way from first but was thrown out to end the inning.

The Captains answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth to get back within one run, trailing 3-2. Escobedo and George Valera rocked back to back singles to open the inning. Tena was up next and he reached on a fielder's choice but Valera was forced out at second. With runners on the corners with one out, Tena took off with two strikes to Micah Pries. The Captains designated hitter Pries swung and missed for strike three and Tena got in a run down between first and second base. Escobedo raced home and dove in for a Captains' tally just before Tena was tagged out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning the Captains tied the game 3-3. Joe Donovan walked to spark the rally. He was relieved by pinch runner Wilfri Peralta. Holmes was up next and he bounced into a fielder's choice with Perlata getting forced out at second. Holmes quickly stole second on a close play but he was called safe. Later in Escobedo's plate appearance there was a wild pitch that moved Holmes up to third. Escobedo walked to put runners on the corners with one out. Valera grounded out to second base but Escobedo raced to second and Holmes scored to even the score.

After neither team scored in the ninth inning the series finale between West Michigan and Lake County went to extra innings.

Tim Herrin worked a scoreless tenth inning on the mound for the Captains and Chris Mauloni got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the tenth for West Michigan.

Both teams went scoreless in the 11th inning, as well. Then Kevin Kelly stranded two Whitecaps in scoring position in the 12th for his second consecutive scoreless frame.

González started the bottom of the 12th on second base for Lake County. He raced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Holmes. With one out, Escobedo came to the plate and served a bloop hit to shallow left field. After a brief hesitation, González took off for the plate and slid in safely to register a 4-3 Captains win.

Kelly (3-4) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. The right-hander stranded three runners in scoring position with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed.

Mauloni (0-1) took his first loss with West Michigan. The right-hander gave up the winning hit, but only allowed one unearned run on one hit across 2.1 innings. Mauloni struck out four and walked three, including two intentional free passes.

The Captains return to the road after a day off Monday with a trip to Dayton to begin a six-game series on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

