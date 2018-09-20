Erwin Headed to Arizona Fall League

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Keys relief pitcher, Tyler Erwin will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League. Considered a "finishing school" for Minor League Baseball's top prospects, Erwin will join former Keys pitchers Tanner Chleborad and Jay Flaa as well as Steve Wilkerson on the Glendale Desert Dogs. The Desert Dogs roster includes players from the Dodgers, Indians, White Sox and Yankees organizations.

An Arizona native, Erwin, 24, was one of the Carolina League's top relievers in 2018. Over 50 games, the southpaw went 4-4 a 1.58 ERA to go with 18 saves in 22 tries. In 68.1 innings, Erwin allowed 21 runs (12 earned) on 45 hits to go with 23 walks and 84 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .183 against him.

A Midseason Carolina League All-Star, Erwin led all relievers in appearances and lowest batting average against. He also placed second in saves, fewest baserunners per nine innings (9.75) and games finished (35) as well as third in highest SO/9IP ratio (11.06) by a CL relief pitcher.

Erwin converted 12 of his final 13 save tries on the season and was unhittable over the final full month of the season. In 11 August contests, the former New Mexico State product did not allow an earned run and only three hits in 16.2 innings. Opponents batted a microscopic .058 (3-for-58) against Erwin.

The left-hander was originally selected by Baltimore in the 23rd round of the 2016 draft. The Desert Dogs will be managed by Orioles Minor League Infield Coordinator, Dave Anderson. Additionally, Glendale's hitting coach, Justin Viele, was a Keys coach in 2015. Former Lynchburg pitching coach Rigo Beltran and current Winston-Salem Hitting Coach, Charlie Poe are also on the staff along with Gerardo Casadiego who serves as a second pitching coach.

Arizona Fall League play begins on Tuesday, October 9 and concludes on Saturday, November 17.

