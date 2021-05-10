Errors and Walks Plague Indians in Series Finale

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Eugene Emeralds made the Indians pay for their five errors and 11 walks on Sunday. Eugene powered through Spokane, 15-1, in the six-game series finale at Avista Stadium.

Eugene took five out of six games in this opening series of the 2021 season. As they did multiple times this week, the Ems did most of their damage in the middle innings, putting up 12 runs in innings four through seven.

TOP PERFORMERS

Niko Decolati earned his first two hits of the season. His single and stolen base in the third inning led to Spokane's only run of the game.

Eugene's WIll Wilson picked up at least one hit and one run in all five games he played in this series. He notched a career-high four hits on Sunday, including a double and a triple.

Eugene's Caleb Kilian picked up the win, going five strong innings while giving up just one run on two hits and striking out five. In two starts against Spokane this series, Killian tossed nine innings and struck out 14, giving up just one run and walking none.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane's run in the third inning was the first earned run of Caleb Killian's career. He had not given up an earned run in 22 innings (9 appearances) prior to Eddy Diaz' RBI groundout.

Eugene scored at least six runs in all six games of the series, outscoring Spokane 54-30 across those six contests.

All nine Emeralds scored a run on Sunday and seven of the nine worked at least one walk.

KEY MOMENT

With two outs and nobody on in the 4th inning, with Eugene leading 2-1, Ismael Munguia reached base on a fielding error by John Cresto. It was followed by four more Indians errors the next two innings and a one-run deficit quickly turned into a blowout.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Vancouver Canadians earned a second-consecutive victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday. The 7-2 win helped the C's earn a series split with the Dust Devils.

It took 10 innings but the Everett AquaSox took down the Hillsboro Hops, 8-7. With the win, the AquaSox won four out of six from the Hops at Ron Tonkin Field.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Next up the Spokane Indians hit the road for a six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians played in Hillsboro. The Indians will return home on Tuesday, May 18th to open a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox. First pitch for Tuesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

