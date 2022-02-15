Erik Bremer Joins Blue Wahoos as Team Broadcaster

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday the hiring of Erik Bremer as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster for the 2022 season. Bremer becomes the third broadcaster in team history, following the promotions of Tommy Thrall (2012-2018) and Chris Garagiola (2017-2021) to positions in the Major Leagues.

"I can't wait to get to know the city of Pensacola and Blue Wahoos fans," Bremer said. "The Blue Wahoos have earned a reputation across the country as an industry leader in fan experience, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to help continue to grow the relationship between the team and its fans, both in the broadcast booth and in the community."

Bremer brings a wealth of experience to the Blue Wahoos radio booth, having worked at all full-season levels of professional baseball. He joins the Blue Wahoos from the Fredericksburg Nationals (A-affiliate, Washington Nationals) where he served as broadcaster and led team media relations efforts in the franchise's inaugural season. In his career, he has called games at the Triple-A (Colorado Springs Sky Sox), Double-A (Biloxi Shuckers), A (Potomac Nationals, Fredericksburg), collegiate (Cape Cod League), and international levels (Australian Baseball League) and worked as a communications intern for the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to serving as the team's broadcaster, Bremer will contribute to team social media, public relations, and community initiatives.

Notably, Bremer is the son of Minnesota Twins television play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer, who has called games for the Twins since 1983.

Fans can listen in to Bremer and the Blue Wahoos throughout the 2022 season on radio on ESPN Pensacola, on TV through BlabTV and Cox Sports/Yurview, and on digital streaming on MiLB.TV.

