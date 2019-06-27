Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (7-1, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (2-5, 6TH WEST, 4.0 GB, 2nd Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (6-4, 2.53 ERA) VS. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (2-3, 3.92 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #75 * HOME GAME #37 * NIGHT GAME #53

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their first of two series this season against the Harrisburg Senators at UPMC Park. Erie enters the series on a three-game win streak and sits atop the Western Division standings in the second half. Matt Manning goes for Erie and is making his second career start against Harrisburg. In his Double-A debut on August 29, 2018 at FNB Field, Manning twirled six shutout inning and scattered three hits while striking out eight. The right-hander was named an Eastern League All-Star on Monday, one of four SeaWolves to make the West Division roster. Jackson Tetreault takes the hill for Harrisburg and is coming off of a loss in his last start on June 22 versus Bowie. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits while walking a pair and striking out five. In the month of June, Tetreault owns a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings. It is his first career start against Erie. The 23-year old was selected by the Washington Nationals in the seventh round in 2017 out the State Junior College of Florida.

Fri., June 28 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Wil Crowe (6-5, 3.98 ERA)

Sat., June 29 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (4-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mapes (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Sun., June 30 vs. Harrisburg 1:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adleman (1-0, 1.28 ERA) vs. RHP Steven Fuentes (3-2, 1.62 ERA)

Mon. July 1 vs. Binghamton 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Erie pitching during the seven-game road trip logged a 2.53 ERA in 57 innings. The starters made four quality starts and the bullpen allowed five earned runs in 19.1 innings

- Tonight is the first of seven meetings in 2019 between Erie and Harrisburg (four at UPMC Park - June 27-30... three at FNB Field - August 23-25)

- The SeaWolves +36 run differential is first in the EL and the Rumble Ponies +21 ranks second

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Harrisburg is seventh at .236

- The Senators are seventh in the EL with 294 runs scored and Erie is sixth with 307

- Erie has struck out 590 times (fewest in the EL) while Harrisburg has gone down on strikes 622 times (sixth-fewest)

- The SeaWolves and Senators pitching staffs are tied for the second-best ERA in the league (3.28)

- Erie relievers have a 3.68 ERA (10th in the EL) and Harrisburg has a 2.96 ERA (5th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .225 batting average against

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.982 fielding percentage) while Harrisburg's defense is tied for eighth (.978)

- The Senators have caught the fewest base-stealers in the league (19)

- The SeaWolves went 4-9 against the Senators last season, including a 3-3 mark at UPMC Park.

