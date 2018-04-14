Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (3-5, 6TH PLACE WEST, 2.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (5-2, 1ST PLACE WEST, 0.0 GB)

RHP KYLE FUNKHOUSER (0-0, 6.00 ERA) VS. LHP BRANDON WADDELL (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

SATURDAY, APRIL 14 * 1:35 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #9 * HOME GAME #2 * DAY GAME #2

Today, the SeaWolves will look to snap a five-game losing streak as they take on the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) in the middle game of a three-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves lost their home opener to the Curve 6-2. Erie held a 2-1 advantage heading into the fourth inning, but the Curve scored five unanswered runs to take the series opener...Righty Kyle Funkhouser takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his second start and first against Altoona. Funkhouser took a no-decision in his first start of the season at Reading on April 8. In the game, he allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings of work. Erie lost the game 8-3...Lefty Brandon Waddell takes the mound for Altoona making his second start and first against Erie. Waddell took a no-decision in his first start against Akron on April 7. In the game, he allowed a run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Waddell made two starts against the SeaWolves in 2017 going 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA (2 ER/9.2 IP)...Last night's loss was the SeaWolves fifth straight loss in their home opener. The last home opener victory was in 2013 against Altoona.

SUNDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

MONDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

TUESDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Sandy Baez (0-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. RHP Erik Swanson (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

- Altoona leads the season series over Erie 1-0. Altoona won the 2017 season series over the SeaWolves 13-8. The

SeaWolves and Curve meet 20 times in 2018.

- Four of the five Erie starting pitchers are in the top 20 prospects in the Tigers organization.

- Dominic Ficociello has opened the season with an eight-game hitting streak.

- The SeaWolves are 10th in the league with a 3.66 team ERA. Altoona leads the league with a 2.29 team ERA.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out six of nine potential base stealers in the first eight games of the season.

- The SeaWolves rank second in the league with a .257 team batting average. The team has scored 34 runs which is fourth-most in the league.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in all eight games this season.

- Erie is 3-1 in games where the team collected 10 or more hits.

- The SeaWolves have hit three home runs on the season which is tied for fewest hit in the league.

- Beau Burrows is the lone Erie starting pitcher with a win.

- Jake Robson has five hits in the past three games. He is tied for the team lead with 10 knocks.

- Erie batters have struck out 83 times this season which is the second-highest strikeout total in the league.

