Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona - Game Notes

April 9, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (2-2, 4TH PLACE WEST, 2.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (5-0, 1ST PLACE WEST, 0.0 GB 1st Half)

---

LHP NICK RAMIREZ (0-0, 0.00) VS. RHP JAMES MARVEL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) TUESDAY, ARPIL 9 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #5 * HOME GAME #5 * NIGHT GAME #3

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to go back above .500 and end the Altoona's 5-0 start to begin 2019. After pounding out 29 runs in three games versus Trenton, it took Erie until the ninth inning yesterday to muster more than one run against the Curve's strong pitching staff (2.20 Team ERA). The SeaWolves turn to LHP Nick Ramirez, a former two-way standout in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and a Mid-Season All-Star five of the past six seasons. He will face RHP James Marvel, coming off of a dominant outing (6.0 IP, 0 ER, H, 9 K) in an Opening Night win for the Curve vs. Akron on 4/4. Marvel is a former 36th Round selection by the Piitsburgh Pirates out of Duke University.

---

Wed., April 10 vs. Altoona 12:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (1-0, 1.80) vs. Dario Agrazal (1-0, 7.50)

Thu., April 11 at Binghamton 6:35 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBD

Fri., April 12 at Binghamton 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40) vs. TBD

Sat., April 13 at Binghamton 2:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (0-1, 7.20) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes nine top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Out of 12 position players, Erie has two switch hitters in catcher Chace Numata and infielder Sergio Alcantara, and five left-handed hitters

- Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber, No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro and Tigers 40-man roster member, Eduardo Jimenez

- SeaWolves earned a home opening series win for the first time since beating Trenton in 2017.

- Derek Hill posted his first career 5-RBI game vs. TRE on 4/7

- Kody Eaves collected 4-RBI vs. TRE on 4/7, his first 4-RBI game since 8/12/17 vs. NH... went 4-for-4, 2 HR

- Sergio Alcantara scored a career-high five runs vs. TRE on 4/7

- Alcanatra went 4-for-4 vs. TRE on 4/7, his first four-hit game since 8/13/18 vs. ALT

- Derek Hill is the first Erie hitter with 3 hits in the home opener since Wade Gaynor went 3x5 in a 6-4 loss to Trenton in 2014

- Isaac Paredes is the first Erie hitter with 4 RBIs in a home opener since Daniel Fields had 4 in a 10-6 win vs Altoona in 2013

- The SeaWolves ranked seventh in 2018 with a combined 4.05 team ERA, the Curve were fourth with a 3.85 team ERA

- Erie pitchers struck out 1,182 hitters in 2018, second most in the league. Altoona was dead last with 1,020 combined K's

- The SeaWolves were 33-45 against the Western Division and 30-32 against the Eastern Division in 2018

- The SeaWolves held a lead in 99 of 140 games played in 2018

- Jake Rogers led the league (50-for-90), throwing out potential base stealers 55.6% of the time.

- Rogers threw out his 48th of the season on 8/29/18, setting the Erie single-season record for runners CS

-The SeaWolves were 30-40 at home in 2018, 33-37 away from UMPC Park

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.