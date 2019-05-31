Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

May 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (24-24, 3RD WEST, 7.5 GB 1st Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (27-25, 2ND WEST, 6.5 GB, 1st Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (4-0, 1.40 ERA) VS. LHP SAM HENTGES (1-6, 4.50 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 31 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #49 * HOME GAME #27 * NIGHT GAME #33

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin the first half of a six-game homestand with a three-game set against the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park. Erie was suspended in the second inning of last night's series finale in Reading, after splitting the first two games of the series. Akron is fresh off of a three-game sweep over the Bowie Baysox and the RubberDucks have won eight of their past 10 games. Casey Mize toes the rubber for the 'Wolves and is riding a 14 consecutive scoreless innings streak. His last start on May 26 versus Bowie, Mize tossed eight shutout innings and scattered four hits while walking two and striking out six. He earned his second straight win and fourth of the season. Sam Hentges goes for Akron and is coming off of a loss in his last outing on May 26 against Richmond. The left-hander only allowed two runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings but received his Eastern League-leading sixth loss of the season. Hentges was an Organizational All-Star for Cleveland in 2018 and was originally selected by the Indians in the fourth round of 2014.

Sat., June 1 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-2, 2.10 ERA) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (2-0, 1.96 ERA)

Sun., June 2 vs. Akron 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.96 ERA)

Mon. June 3 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Tue., June 4 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Tonight is the fourth of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 15- 18, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- Erie's 3-0 win on Wednesday was the ninth shutout victory of the season and sixth in the month of May

- Alex Faedo's 12 strikeouts on Wednesday were the most strikeouts by an Erie pitcher since Humberto Sanchez fanned 13 on April 29, 2006 against Binghamton. Current Erie skipper Mike Rabelo was the catcher that night

- Erie hit a league-best .270 in its first 16 games. In 32 games since, the SeaWolves are hitting .232 (.185 in past six games)

- The SeaWolves +23 run differential is second-best in the EL and the RubberDucks +24 is third

- Erie is third in the Eastern League with a .245 team batting average while Akron is seventh at .238

- Akron leads the league with 241 runs scored and Erie is sixth with 204 runs

- Erie hitters have struck out 391 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron batters have gone down on strikeouts 413 times (third-fewest)

- Erie pitching is sixth in the league in team ERA (3.50) while Akron is fifth in team ERA (3.41)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron is sixth-best (.979)

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 3-7 at UPMC Park

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.