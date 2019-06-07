Erie SeaWolves at Trenton Thunder - Game Notes

June 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (26-28, 4TH WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (33-22, 1ST EAST, 0.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Nelson (1-0, 2.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 7 * 7:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

ARM & HAMMER PARK * GAME #55 * ROAD GAME #23 * NIGHT GAME #36

Tonight, the SeaWolves begin an eight-game, seven-day road trip with a four-game series against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) at ARM & HAMMER Park. The SeaWolves are coming off a series sweep against Altoona and have dropped to a pair of games under .500 entering play tonight. he SeaWolves send RHP Casey Mize to the mound making his seventh start and first against Trenton. Mize is coming off of three consecutive wins and has not allowed a run in 20.1 innings of work. The No. 5 overall prospect (according to MiLB.com) currently leads all qualified minor league pitchers in ERA (1.21) and is 3rd in WHIP (0.83). Nick Nelson takes the mound for Trenton and is making his first Double-A start since returning from the IL on June 1. In his last start with Trenton on April 14, the right-hander tossed five shutout innings against Portland. Nelson notched a season-high six strikeouts and earned his lone win of the year. Nelson tossed 3.2 scoreless frames with Class-A Tampa in his most recent start on June 1. The 23-year old was a fourth-round selection by the New York Yankees in 2016 out of Gulf Coast Community College.

Sat., June 8 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-3, 2.34 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Whitlock (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

Sun., June 9 at Trenton 1:00 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.71 ERA) vs. RHP Trevor Stephan (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Mon., June 10 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.47 ERA) vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Tue., June 11 at Reading 7:10 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- The series sweep suffered to Altoona was Erie's fourth of the season and second at UPMC Park

- Trenton swept the last meeting April 26-28 in which Erie fell by two runs or fewer in every game

- In May, Erie went 5-11 in games decided by three runs or fewer. The SeaWolves went 9-9 in such games in April

- After Casey Mize's six shutout innings on Friday, the right-hander has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless frames

- Tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings in 2019 (six at UPMC park - April 4-7 & July 27-29... six at Arm & Hammer Park - April 26-28 & June 7-9)

- The SeaWolves +21 run differential is fourth-best in the EL and the Thunder +14 is sixth

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while Trenton is fourth at .242

- The Thunder have scored the fourth-most runs in the EL (238) while the SeaWolves have scored the fifth-most (228)

- Erie hitters have struck out 451 times (fewest in the EL) while Trenton batters have gone down on strikes 481 times (fifth)

- Trenton has slugged the fourth-most home runs in the league (44). Erie ranks fifth in home runs (41)

- Erie pitching is seventh-best in the league in team ERA (3.58) while Trenton is sixth in team ERA (3.53)

- Thunder pitchers have walked the third most hitters (219) while the SeaWolves are fourth-fewest in walks allowed (176)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Trenton owns the third-worst (.978)

- The SeaWolves went 5-6 vs. the Thunder in 2018 and 3-0 at Arm & Hammer Park (June 15-17, 2018)

- Erie scored 29 runs in opening series of the season against Trenton. The last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18 of last season.

