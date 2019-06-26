Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

June 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (5-1, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (3-4, 3RD EAST, 1.0 GB 2nd Half)

GAME ONE: RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (2-1, 4.56 ERA) VS. RHP LUC RENNIE (0-1, 2.53) ERA)

GAME TWO: LHP TRENT SZKUTNIK (1-2, 3.90 ERA) VS. RHP JAISON VILERA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 * 5:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

NYSEG STADIUM * GAME #73/74 * ROAD GAME #36/37 * NIGHT GAME #51/52

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for their sixth doubleheader of the season and third against Binghamton at NYSEG Stadium. Erie broke a seven-game losing streak to Binghamton in last night's 10-5 victory. Starter Tim Adleman made a quality start in his SeaWolves debut and six Erie hitters recorded multi-hit games. Anthony Castro goes for the 'Wolves in game and is coming off of his best start the season on June 19 versus Portland. The right-hander set season-highs with seven-plus innings pitched and 11 strikeouts while allowing one hit and a walk. Castro has held opponents to a .184 batting average against. Trent Szkutnik will make his third spot-start of the season in game two for Erie and has not allowed a run in his past three relief appearances. In his last start on June 11 at Reading the left-hander allowed three earned runs on four hits in three innings. Luc Rennie gets the ball in game one for Binghamton and is making his third start with the Ponies after being promoted from Class-A St. Lucie earlier today. In his last Double-A outing on June 15 versus Altoona, the right-hander took a loss after allowing three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings. In his Rumble Ponies debut on June 9 at Hartford, Rennie twirled five no-hit innings but took a no decision. Jaison Vilera makes his Double-A debut in the tail end of the twin bill after being also being promoted from St. Lucie earlier today. He made one relief appearance in High-A and surrendered one run in four innings on June 8 at Lakeland.

Thu., June 27 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (6-4, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Treteault (2-3, 3.92 ERA)

Fri., June 28 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Wil Crowe (6-5, 3.98 ERA)

Sat., June 29 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (4-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mapes (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Sun., June 30 vs. Harrisburg 1:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adleman (1-0, 1.28 ERA) vs. RHP Steven Fuentes (3-2, 1.62 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Tim Adleman's outing last night was the fourth consecutive quality start by an Erie pitcher

- Erie went 6-for-15 with RISP last night and is now hitting .248 (fourth-best in the EL) in such situations

- The SeaWolves are just 14-21 in games following a win this season

- Tonight is the eighth and ninth of 16 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Binghamton (six at UPMC Park - April 18-20 & July 1-3... 10 at NYSEG Stadium - April 11-14, June 24-26 & July 30 - August 1)

- The SeaWolves +36 run differential is first in the EL and the Rumble Ponies +21 ranks second

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .246 batting average while Binghamton is second at .245

- The Rumble Ponies are second in the EL with 313 runs scored and Erie is sixth with 295

- Erie has struck out 582 times (fewest in the EL) while Binghamton has gone down on strikes 587 times (second-fewest)

- The SeaWolves team ERA is third-best (3.34) while the Rumble Ponies staff owns the second-worst team ERA (3.75)

- Erie relievers have a 3.75 ERA (10th in the EL) and Binghamton has a 3.68 ERA (9th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .226 batting average against

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.982 fielding percentage) while Binghamton's defense is sixth (.979)

- The Rumble Ponies have gunned down the second-most base stealers (34) in the league

- The SeaWolves went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 4-7 mark at NYSEG Stadium.

