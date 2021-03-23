Erie SeaWolves and Erie Events Announce UPMC Park High School Baseball Series

March 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate the Detroit Tigers, and Erie Events announce today that UPMC Park will host an expanded slate of high school baseball games in 2021. Beginning on Tuesday, April 6, Erie area high school teams will be showcased at the new UPMC Park over 20 dates in April and May.

2021 High School Baseball Series

Unless specified otherwise, all doubleheaders listed feature a Varsity game and a Junior Varsity game

Tuesday, April 6: Fort LeBoeuf vs. Cathedral Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 7: Franklin vs. Mercyhurst Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 9: Corry vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 10: Harbor Creek vs. Cathedral Prep - Doubleheader (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.)

Monday, April 12: Erie vs. Cathedral Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 14: Erie vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 16: Meadville vs. Mercyhurst Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 17: Cathedral Prep vs. Girard - Doubleheader (12 p.m./2:30 p.m.)

Monday, April 19: McDowell vs. Cathedral Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 21: Harbor Creek vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 22: West Middlesex vs. Mercyhurst Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 23: Corry vs. Cathedral Prep (4 p.m.); North East vs. Mercyhurst Prep (7 p.m.)

Monday, April 26: Warren vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 27: Girard vs. Mercyhurst Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 28: General McLane vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 1: TBD vs. Girard - Doubleheader (9 a.m./12 p.m.)

Monday, May 3: General McLane vs. Cathedral Prep - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 4: Cathedral Prep vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 5: Fort LeBoeuf vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, May 6: Mercyhurst Prep vs. McDowell - Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)

Fans will be permitted to attend the high school baseball series at UPMC Park. Admission prices may vary based on the host school. Any tickets available for the general public can be purchased at UPMC Park's new main entrance on the day of the game. Fan seating will comply with all applicable public health guidelines set by state and local authorities. Select seats may not be available due to physical distancing requirements. All fans must wear a mask over their mouth and nose at all times, including while seated, unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat. A limited concessions menu will be available. Outside food and beverages will not be permitted.

SeaWolves Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Tuesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians). 2021 ticket packages are now on sale by phone (814-456-1300), online at seawolves.com, or at the SeaWolves' Administrative Office at 831 French Street. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting in April (exact date and details to be announced).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from March 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.