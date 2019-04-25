Erie SeaWolves and Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. Partner on Two Wine Initiatives

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and their official wine partner, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Company have partnered on two initiatives for the 2019 season.

HIGH KEY WINE POUCHES

Arundel Cellars & Brewing Company is proud to launch their new brand entitled "High Key". The flagship products offered under the High Key brand will be innovative wine pouches featured in three varieties including Dry Rose', Semi-Sweet Rose' and Sweet White. Each single-serve pouch contains 6.3 ounces, is best served chilled and comes complete with straw. Enjoy the Arundel products you've come to love coupled with the flexibility and convenience of a pouch. UPMC Park will be the first location in the Erie market to serve the High Key products, and they will be available at UPMC Park concession stands, in ballpark suites and at concourse bars beginning on May 7.

"We are proud to bring this exciting and innovative trend to the market.", Arundel Co-Founder and Marketing Director Adam Schwindt said. "We hope that High Key will be a great success which will resonate with fans at UPMC Park and we are honored to be the official wine partner of such a great organization as the Erie SeaWolves."

SEAWOLVES DOUBLE PLAY ROSÉ

The SeaWolves and Arundel Cellars & Brewing Company have collaborated on a new co-branded wine product titled SeaWolves Double Play Rosé. Double Play Rosé is a semi-sweet rose wine and made with locally grown Catawba grapes. It pairs well with ballpark fare including Smith's hot dogs, popcorn or peanuts.

SeaWolves Double Play Rosé will be available at Arundel Cellars, UPMC Park and at various Wine & Spirits locations in the Erie region.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Arundel on these two outside-the-box initiatives," SeaWolves Assistant GM of Communications Greg Gania said. "We are always looking for different opportunities to give fans unique experiences at the ballpark with our food and beverage offerings and this is another example of the SeaWolves working with local company to provide excellent products.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Thursday, May 2 as they host the Bowie Baysox at 6:05 p.m. It's the first Bark at the Park Night and fans can bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs to the game. Tickets are available now at the UPMC Park ticket office or online at SeaWolves.com.

