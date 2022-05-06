Eric Krupa Named Frontier League President

May 6, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







(Sauget, IL) The Frontier League announced today that it has hired Eric Krupa as its new League President.

Mr. Krupa brings decades of professional baseball experience to the Frontier League. He was most recently Major League Baseball's Regional Supervisor for the South Atlantic League and Florida State League. Prior to working in MLB's front offices, Mr. Krupa enjoyed a very successful 13-year tenure as President of the South Atlantic League and a 10-year term as Director of Business and Finance for Minor League Baseball.

"This is a tremendous honor to serve as President of the Frontier League," said Eric Krupa. "I look forward to working with the owners, operators, and partners to build on the longstanding legacy of success in this league."

"The Frontier League is thrilled to have Eric's leadership, experience, and expertise. The Frontier League is confident that its already-bright future is in good hands with Eric," stated Frontier League Board President, Brian Lyter.

Mr. Krupa replaces Jon Danos who has stepped down from his position to pursue other opportunities. "Jon did an outstanding job leading the League out of the pandemic and to a successful 2021 season. We wish Jon all the best going forward and know he will be successful in his future endeavors," said Mr. Lyter.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 6, 2022

Eric Krupa Named Frontier League President - FL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.