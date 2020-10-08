Eric Israel Returns for Second Pro Season with Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Eric Israel will return to Rapid City for the 2020-21 campaign.

Israel re-joins the Rush following his rookie season as a professional. The 5'9", 181-pound defenseman earned a goal and 17 points in 52 games in the 2019-20 season. He was originally acquired in a trade from Fort Wayne, and made his professional debut with the Rush on October 19, 2019, earning 2 assists and a +1 rating in a 5-0 win at Tulsa. On January 24, 2020, Israel tallied his first professional goal in a 4-3 overtime win against Wichita. His 16 assists were tied for fourth-best amongst Rush rookies and seventh-best on the roster last season.

"I can't begin to express how excited I am to be back wearing a Rush uniform. We have some unfinished business to take care of, and I hope to help finish it in my return to the team," Israel said of his re-signing. "Last year, I couldn't have asked for a better experience as a first-year professional. Rapid City was such a first-class community, and the Rush were a first-class organization. I learned so much about being a better professional and person. Next year, my goal is to be more consistent in all facets of the game by bringing a more physical element to my game while chipping in even more offensively on a regular basis. With key returning teammates of mine, and a nice mix of veterans and rookies on our new roster, I expect special things to come this year for our team and for Rush Nation."

"I'm very excited to bring Eric back to the team for next season. He had a phenomenal rookie campaign and showcased great potential as a professional," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Israel's re-signing. "Since his acquisition in October from Fort Wayne, Eric showcased a great hockey IQ on the back-end with excellent passing and offensive upside. As the year progressed, he learned that when he played with some bite and got physical, he became very effective in the defensive zone. I expect Eric to come into camp a year stronger, a year wiser, and in great shape, ready to pick up from where he left off after his rookie season ended."

A native of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Israel turned professional following a successful four-year career with Robert Morris University in the NCAA. He completed his collegiate career with 21 goals, 64 assists, and 85 points in 146 games, and led Colonials defensemen in goals, assists, and points in each of his last three seasons. A 2016 AHA Regular Season Champion and 2017 Third All-Conference team selection, Israel finished with the AHA lead and fifth ranking in all of NCAA Division 1 hockey for blocked shots in the 2018-19 season, and was a three-time AHA All-Academic Team selection (2017-2019). Additionally, following a career-best 2017 sophomore season, Israel was selected to represent Team USA in the Maccabiah Games, the largest Jewish Athletic Competition in the world, playing every four years in Israel. He notched a pair of goals and assists in 4 games, winning the silver medal in the tournament.

