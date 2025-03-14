Episode 9: Rochester Forward Connor Fields + Playoff Picture Takes Shape
March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins run through the playoff scenario as the March to May rolls on. Connor Fields of the Rochester Knighthawks joins them to discuss the team's pivotal game against the Ottawa Black Bears in Week 16.
