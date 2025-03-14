Episode 9: Rochester Forward Connor Fields + Playoff Picture Takes Shape

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins run through the playoff scenario as the March to May rolls on. Connor Fields of the Rochester Knighthawks joins them to discuss the team's pivotal game against the Ottawa Black Bears in Week 16.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.