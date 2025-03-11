Episode 8: Rochester Forward Connor Fields + Trade Deadline Drama

March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Maki and Cooper Perkins dissect the major news at the Trade Deadline and break down the best-of-the-best in Week 15. Connor Fields of the Rochester Knighthawks discusses the team's big win and the key to future success.

