Episode 8: Rochester Forward Connor Fields + Trade Deadline Drama
March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Maki and Cooper Perkins dissect the major news at the Trade Deadline and break down the best-of-the-best in Week 15. Connor Fields of the Rochester Knighthawks discusses the team's big win and the key to future success.
