Episode 6: Calgary Goalie Nick Rose + Buffalo Stays on Top
March 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins break down the loudest statements and biggest missed opportunities of Week 14. Calgary Roughnecks goalie Nick Rose breaks down his stunning exit after 13 seasons with the Toronto Rock and his excitement to play with his new club.
