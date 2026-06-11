EPISODE 4: "WAKE THE F UP"
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Owner Mike Repole challenges Birmingham Stallions fans to show up for the home opener. Head coach AJ McCarron's locker room is in chaos as he faces his rival Anthony Becht of the Orlando Storm.#ufl
4th & GOAL Disruptor billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole has taken control of the UFL. His vision to reignite spring football is ambitious to say the least, especially for an underdog league that has historically failed. New teams, new stadiums, new rules, and new known coaches have changed the game. Three new franchises join an eight team league loaded with pro football talent and experience. But the UFL is a league like no other, with every team operating under one roof at UFL headquarters. Opposing teams fly together to games held in their respective cities across America. In the UFL, the line between friend and foe blurs quickly over the course of a do or die season where everyone's dreams are on the line.
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