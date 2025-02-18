Episode 2: Super Valentine's Day Weekend Recap; Wes Berg

February 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Maki and Coop talk through their biggest takeaways and winners from the NLL's Super Valentine's Day Weekend; Wes Berg of the San Diego Seals joins them after taking down the Bandits with his OT winner.

