Episode 2: "Kings of Spring

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







After Dallas Renegades' coach Rick Neuheisel tackles a shocking quarterback decision, he prepares to face the winless Columbus Aviators on a short week.

4th & GOAL Disruptor billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole has taken control of the UFL. His vision to reignite spring football is ambitious to say the least, especially for an underdog league that has historically failed. New teams, new stadiums, new rules, and new known coaches have changed the game. Three new franchises join an eight team league loaded with pro football talent and experience. But the UFL is a league like no other, with every team operating under one roof at UFL headquarters. Opposing teams fly together to games held in their respective cities across America. In the UFL, the line between friend and foe blurs quickly over the course of a do or die season where everyone's dreams are on the line. #ufl

Tickets: Âº https://www.theufl.com/tickets Merch: Âºhttps://shop.theufl.com/

Stay connected : Facebook: Âº https://www.facebook.com/ufl Instagram: Âº https://www.instagram.com/ufl/ TikTok: Âº https://www.tiktok.com/@ufl X: Âº https://x.com/TheUFL Threads: Âº https://www.threads.net/@ufl

https://www.youtube.com/@theUFL







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.