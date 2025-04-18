Sports stats



NLL Albany FireWolves

Episode 19: Albany Forward Tye Kurtz + Week 21 Preview

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves star forward Tye Kurtz joins the show; Maki and Coop look ahead at the mad scramble for the playoffs in Week 21.
