Episode 17: Halifax Forward Clarke Petterson + Week 20 Preview
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Halifax Thunderbirds' star forward Clarke Petterson joins the show to discuss his team's playoff outlook. Maki & Coop break down the playoff clinching scenarios ahead of Week 20.
