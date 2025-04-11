Episode 17: Halifax Forward Clarke Petterson + Week 20 Preview

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds' star forward Clarke Petterson joins the show to discuss his team's playoff outlook. Maki & Coop break down the playoff clinching scenarios ahead of Week 20.

