Episode 16: Halifax Forward Clarke Petterson + Headlines of Week 19
April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins are joined by Halifax Thunderbirds star forward Clarke Petterson to discuss holding the No. 3 seed heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Maki and Coop also break down the most pivotal wins from Week 19.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
