Episode 12: Vancouver Star Keegan Bal + Loudest Statements of Week 17
March 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins are joined by star forward Keegan Bal of the Vancouver Warriors. Keegan discusses Vancouver's recent success following the Christian Del Bianco trade, and Maki and Coop break down the most pivotal victories from Week 17.
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
