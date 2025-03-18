Episode 10: FireWolves Star Rookie Dyson Williams + Week 16 Breakdown
March 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins are joined on this episode by star rookie Dyson Williams of the Albany FireWolves. Williams dissects his game-winning goal in a Week 16 over Lyle Thompson and the Georgia Swarm. Maki and Coop also break down why the Buffalo Bandits got back to their winning ways, why Rochester Knighthawks star Connor Fields continues to dominate, and the dueling sock tricks by San Diego Seals stars Rob Hellyer and Wesley Berg.
