Epic Finish Between The Nerds Herd And Chicago Deep Dish

The Nerds Herd started off Saturday's City of Champions Cup games in a grand fashion with a Brylie Ware single followed by Eric Peterson RBI triple off the right field wall scoring the first run of the game. Deep Dish's Ashton Creal got walked and then stole 2nd putting the Deep Dish in a position to score but they could not capitalize on the opportunity. At the end of the 1st inning the Nerds Herd led 1-0.

Peyton Isaacson led off the bottom of the 2nd with a Deep Dish home run. This tied the game up 1-1 heading into the 3rd inning. Hayden Cantrelle stole 2nd after getting on base with a single. Brylie Ware's single advanced Cantrelle to 3rd which set up Ryan Stacy perfectly with a RBI single. At the end of the 3rd inning the Nerds Herd lead 3-1.

From here on it was a battle of the mound between the two pitchers Hamot of Nerds Herd and Nunez of Chicago Deep Dish. No runs were given up until the bottom of the 5th inning where Colin Barber hit a no doubter home run scoring the run on second. This tied the game 3-3 heading into the 6th inning where the Nerds Herd had James Free to start it off. The Nerds Herd had a Matt McGarry single and a Eric Jenkins walk for two on base with two outs. This caused the Chicago Deep Dish to make a pitching change bringing in Flynn for Nunez to close out the top of the 6th giving up no runs. With closing out the top of the 6th the Nerds Herd used that momentum in the bottom of the 6th to get a double play from Hill Jr. on second to Grant Buck on first.

The Nerds Herd didn't let up in the top of the 7th going through 2-7 on the batting lineup. It started off with a Ryan Stacy single and Eric Peterson walk having two on with one out. James Free then hit a monstrous home run batting in the two on base. The Nerds Herd then followed this with a Matthew Hibbert and Matt McGarry single but the inning ended with both still on base in scoring position.

The Chicago Deep Dish rallied in the bottom of the 7th with a Jakob Goldfarb HBP and a Glenallen Hill Jr. walk. This setup Colin Barber for a RBI single closing the gap on the Nerds Herd lead. Sadly the inning ended with the Chicago Deep Dish having two runners on base in scoring position.

With their last chance for the comeback in the bottom of the 9th the Chicago Deep Dish couldn't seem to put the ball on the bat with Mitchell, Goldfarb and Hill Jr. going down 1-2-3 to end the game.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: James Free (1-5, 3 RBI, 1 HR).

The Nerds Herd won 6 to 4 against the Chicago Deep Dish. The Nerds Herd had 10 hits and 4 errors. The Chicago Deep Dish had 3 hits and 0 errors. The Nerds Herd next game is tomorrow July 26th against the Joliet Slammers at 12:05 pm. The Chicago Deep Dish next game is tomorrow July 26th against the Tully Monsters at 5:05 pm.

