EPIC Drive by Montreal Leads to Their First TD of the Game: 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







After a six-play, 54-yard drive-sparked by an unreal catch from Tyson Philpot. The Montreal Alouettes find the end zone late in the first quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.