Entirety of Governors' Cup Finals to Take Place at SWB

September 11, 2018 - International League (IL) News Release





Due to the likelihood of prolonged periods of significant rain and wind in the Durham, North Carolina area during the next several days from Hurricane Florence, all games of the 2018 Governors' Cup finals will be played at PNC Field, home of the Scranton/Wilkes- Barre RailRiders.

In making the announcement, International League President Randy Mobley stated that, "In consultation with the participating organizations, the decision has been made that it is in the best interest of all involved that the entire Governors' Cup Finals now be scheduled for PNC Field. The developing weather conditions in the Durham area have forced this decision. We hope to have a fun and competitive series while also keeping those impacted by Hurricane Florence in our thoughts."

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will serve as the home team in games one and two while Durham will be the home side for the remainder of the series. According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence is slated hit the shores of the Carolinas late Thursday night or early Friday morning and could reach the coast as a Category 3 storm or higher.

This marks the first time since 2004 that weather has forced relocation of games in the Governors' Cup finals when Hurricane Ivan made it necessary for the Richmond Braves and Buffalo Bisons to play the entire series in upstate New York.

