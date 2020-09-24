Enter to Win 2 Tix to Every Arena Event in 2021 with a COVID-19 Test
September 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - In order to help encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the community, Mechanics Bank Arena and the Bakersfield Condors have partnered with the County of Kern to offer county residents a chance to win two tickets to every Arena event during 2021. Residents who voluntarily get tested for the coronavirus from now until November 15th can enter by visiting www.bakersfieldcondors.com/covid-19 or by emailing test confirmations to [email protected]
"We are excited to partner with the Condors and the County to help increase testing in our community and help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Mechanics Bank Arena General Manager Steve Eckerson. "We have several great events scheduled for 2021 in the Arena, including Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Matchbox Twenty, with many more to come!"
"It's time for everyone in Condorstown to get tested to defeat the coronavirus locally," said Bakersfield Condors President Matthew Riley. "We encourage our community to do their part by getting tested so that Kern County can open back up for business."
To get tested, contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or urgent care, or visit one of Kern's community-based testing locations, which can be found at the following link https://www.kerncounty.com/government/covid-19-testing-sites/
