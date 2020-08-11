Enter a Chance to Golf with the Thunderbirds

Test your golf skills with the Carolina Thunderbirds! The Carolina Thunderbirds would like to have you join them for a special charity round of golf October 3 at Pine Knolls Golf Club. American Water Damage is sponsoring captain's choice golf tournament where funds will be donated to Wake the World. Wake the World's mission is to share as many lake days with children who are neglected, abandoned, abused, and handi-capable. If you would like more information about the Wake the World charity you can visit their website at waketheworld.org.

The Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting two four-person teams to play in this charity golf tournament. We are offering our fans the chance to play alongside us. There will be two raffles for your chance to win a spot on one of two teams.

Our first raffle will be for a chance to play with Thunderbirds general manager Kelly Curl and a Thunderbird player to be named. The next raffle is to play alongside our play-by-play broadcaster Drew Blevins and a Thunderbirds player to be named. Each raffle will have two winners, a pair to play on the Curl Thunderbirds team and a pair to play on the Blevins Thunderbirds team.

The raffle begins Monday, August 10 at 12 p.m. and ends Monday August 24 at 12 p.m.

The golf tournament will take place at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Oct. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help us give back to this worthy cause by swinging your clubs for charity.

To get your raffle tickets to join either of these teams, download the LiveSource app on your smart phone or you can go to desktop.livesourceapp.com to purchase your raffle tickets.

ï»¿Raffle tickets are $5 each and will run from August 10 to August 24. Good luck and hit 'em straight!

