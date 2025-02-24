Enrique Freeman Records 22 PTS & Career-High 14 REB Double-Double vs. Swarm
February 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 24, 2025
- Hustle Wrap up Home Stand with Win over Celtics - Memphis Hustle
- Mad Ants Dominate Greensboro in Monday Matinee Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mad Ants Dominate Greensboro in Monday Matinee Victory
- Jackson's 25-Point Performance Not Enough in Thursday Matinee with Maine
- Mad Ants Finish Road Trip with Dominant Win in Birmingham
- Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool
- Jahlil Okafor Signs 10-Day Contract with Pacers